FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ackman sells part of Mondelez stake, has no plans for other sales
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
March 16, 2016 / 9:42 PM / a year ago

Ackman sells part of Mondelez stake, has no plans for other sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOSTON, March 16 (Reuters) - Billionaire investor William Ackman told clients on Wednesday that his Pershing Square Capital Management has sold 20 million shares of Mondelez , a key holding, but has no plans to sell any other investments at this time, an investor in the fund said.

Mondelez had been the firm’s second largest position with 43 million shares. The sale, which was executed for portfolio management purposes, cut the firm’s ownership stake to 5.6 percent from 7.5 percent.

The firm now has a substantial portion of uninvested cash, the investor said. (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.