Ackman taps Deutsche and UBS for hedge fund portfolio IPO-sources
#Financials
September 3, 2014 / 4:45 PM / 3 years ago

Ackman taps Deutsche and UBS for hedge fund portfolio IPO-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOSTON, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Billionaire investor William Ackman has tapped Deutsche Bank and UBS to handle the listing of one of his hedge fund portfolios in London later this year, three sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

Ackman told investors by letter last month that he would try to raise permanent capital for his New York-based firm Pershing Square Capital Management by listing the fund, Pershing Square Holdings. Sources say they expect the closed-end fund to be listed on the London Stock Exchange before the end of the year.

The hedge fund manager tapped the two European banks to handle the listing and the official road show may kick off in a few weeks, the sources said.

Deutsche Bank and UBS declined to comment. (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss in Boston and Freya Berry in London, editing by Richard Valdmanis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
