9 months ago
CORRECTED-Ackman's fund says employee's donation to Mass. politician may have violated law
#Funds News
November 29, 2016 / 7:15 PM / 9 months ago

CORRECTED-Ackman's fund says employee's donation to Mass. politician may have violated law

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline)

BOSTON, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Hedge fund Pershing Square Capital Management said in a regulatory filing made public on Tuesday that U.S. authorities were looking at whether a 2013 campaign donation by a former employee to a Massachusetts politician violated federal campaign finance laws.

The fund run by William Ackman, which said it did not believe the donation violated the rule in question, asked the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to exempt it from the penalty for that violation, having to pay back tens of millions of dollars in fees it earned for managing money for the Massachusetts state pension fund. (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; editing by Scott Malone and Jonathan Oatis)

