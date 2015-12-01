FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ackman's Pershing Square off 15 percent for the year-source
December 1, 2015 / 9:17 PM / 2 years ago

Ackman's Pershing Square off 15 percent for the year-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOSTON, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Billionaire investor William Ackman’s Pershing Square Capital Management has lost 15 percent this year, having trimmed its losses as Valeant Pharmaceuticals gained nearly 10 percent on Tuesday.

The New York-based hedge fund’s flagship portfolio lost 2 percent in November and was off 17 percent for the the first 11 months of the year. But a strong showing in Valeant, Ackman’s biggest holding, helped trim losses to 15 percent on December 1, a person familiar with the numbers said.

Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss, editing by Richard Valdmanis

