Ackman's Pershing Square off 15 percent for the year-source

BOSTON, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Billionaire investor William Ackman’s Pershing Square Capital Management has lost 15 percent this year, having trimmed its losses as Valeant Pharmaceuticals gained nearly 10 percent on Tuesday.

The New York-based hedge fund’s flagship portfolio lost 2 percent in November and was off 17 percent for the the first 11 months of the year. But a strong showing in Valeant, Ackman’s biggest holding, helped trim losses to 15 percent on December 1, a person familiar with the numbers said.