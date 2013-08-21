FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ackman says retail investing has not been his 'strong suit'
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 21, 2013 / 4:16 PM / in 4 years

Ackman says retail investing has not been his 'strong suit'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOSTON, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Hedge fund manager William Ackman told investors that he has had three “failures” in his portfolio over the years, all retailers, and that retail investing has not been his “strong suit.”

He included J.C. Penney, where he is sitting on hundreds of millions in losses and left the company’s board last week, as one of the three failures. Borders Group and Target are the others. Ackman made the comments in an investment letter seen by Reuters.

He said he may choose to exit Penney “after more or less time depending on developments at the Company, the stock price, and the availability of other investment opportunities.” He is the company’s biggest shareholder.

Apart from these “failures”, Ackman said “our active investments (have) done extremely well during our holding period.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.