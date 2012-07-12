FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ackman's Pershing Square takes stake in Procter & Gamble-source
July 12, 2012 / 3:11 PM / 5 years ago

Ackman's Pershing Square takes stake in Procter & Gamble-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 12 (Reuters) - Hedge fund manager William Ackman’s Pershing Square Capital Management has taken a new position in consumer products company Procter & Gamble Co , a source familiar with the move said on Thursday.

Shares in the world’s largest household products company jumped more than 3 percent to $63.40 amid speculation that the activist investor was building a stake.

Pershing Square received approval from the Federal Trade Commission to acquire the stake, according to the source.

