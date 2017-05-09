FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 9, 2017 / 4:32 PM / 3 months ago

Platform FAB Partners buys stake in hedge fund Halkin-letter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 9 (Reuters) - Platform FAB Partners on Tuesday said it had acquired a majority stake in London-based equities hedge fund manager Halkin Asset Management, a letter to investors seen by Reuters showed.

Global alternative investment platform FAB completed the deal at the end of April, the letter showed, without specifying the size of stake taken or the price paid.

"FAB's capital injection allows Halkin to expand its onshore asset management capability and to grow its corporate finance advisory business," the letter said.

A spokesman at Halkin declined to comment while representatives from FAB did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

FAB last summer acquired New York-based $14 billion private debt manager CIFC for about $333 million, its website showed. (Reporting by Maiya Keidan; editing by Simon Jessop)

