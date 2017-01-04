Energy hedge fund Andurand up 22.2 pct in 2016 - source

LONDON, Jan 4 (Reuters) - British energy-focused hedge fund Andurand Capital made gains of 22.2 percent in 2016, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

The London-based Andurand Commodities Fund run by former BlueGold Chief Investment Officer Pierre Andurand, had $1.65 billion in assets under management as of the start of January 2017.

Andurand's fund primarily invests in oil but also looks at currencies, metals other commodities. (Reporting by Maiya Keidan; editing by Carolyn Cohn)