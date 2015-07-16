APS Asset Management lifts suspension of Greater China hedge fund

LONDON, July 16 (Reuters) - Singapore-based APS Asset Management said on Thursday it had lifted suspension of investments and redemptions from its Greater China focused hedge fund.

The fund will also now calculate its net asset value.

“Having carefully considered the financial position of the fund, the composition, value and liquidity of the Fund’s investments and general market conditions, the directors consider the lifting of the suspension to be in the fund’s best interests,” the money manager said in a statement. (Reporting by Nishant Kumar; editing by Simon Jessop)