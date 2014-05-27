FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hedge funds could raise up to $70 bln from Asia-Pac investors-Barclays
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deflation
May 27, 2014 / 5:05 AM / 3 years ago

Hedge funds could raise up to $70 bln from Asia-Pac investors-Barclays

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, May 27 (Reuters) - Hedge funds could raise up to $70 billion from investors in the Asia Pacific region over the next three years, half of it in new capital, Barclays said in a survey on Tuesday.

The survey, polling 50 Asia Pacific-based investors controlling $2 trillion in assets and 20 hedge funds with $450 billion under management, identified Japan and Australia as the main markets for sourcing the funds.

Half the capital could be new assets as Japanese corporate pension funds and Australian superannuation managers grow their allocations to hedge funds. The rest of the capital could come from reallocation of assets already placed with hedge funds.

The survey estimated that investors in Asia Pacific region have allocated over $150 billion to hedge funds, making the APAC investors small but growing participants in a global industry that is estimated by tracker HFR to be managing $2.7 trillion. (Reporting by Nishant Kumar; Editing by Eric Meijer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.