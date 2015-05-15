FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Baupost buys 3.16 mln shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in Q1- filing
May 15, 2015

Baupost buys 3.16 mln shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in Q1- filing

BOSTON, May 15 (Reuters) - Baupost Group took a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter when the prominent hedge fund bought 3.16 million shares, a regulatory filing shows.

Baupost, run by Seth Klarman, bought the stock that David Einhorn, another prominent hedge fund manager told investors that he has been betting against.

Baupost’s biggest position at the end of the first quarter was Cheniere Energy.

Baupost had $31.7 billion in assets at the end of the last year, according to a regulatory filing. (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Baylis; editing by Richard Valdmanis)

