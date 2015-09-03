FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ex-BlueBay fund managers Phillips, Fayman to launch hedge fund in 2016 - source
September 3, 2015 / 8:11 AM / 2 years ago

Ex-BlueBay fund managers Phillips, Fayman to launch hedge fund in 2016 - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Former BlueBay fund managers Neil Phillips and Jonathan Fayman are preparing to launch a global macro hedge fund in 2016, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said.

They are setting up Glen Point Capital in London, records with Britain’s Companies House showed.

Both the fund managers left BlueBay late last year after the fund firm, a unit of Royal Bank of Canada, decided to shut its $1.4 billion macro hedge fund.

A spokesman for Glen Point declined comment. (Reporting by Nishant Kumar; editing by Simon Jessop)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
