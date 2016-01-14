FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Highbridge to pick up $1.1 bln AllBlue Ltd investment mandate
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 14, 2016 / 3:12 PM / 2 years ago

Highbridge to pick up $1.1 bln AllBlue Ltd investment mandate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Bluecrest AllBlue Fund Ltd said on Thursday it intends to invest the majority of its $1.1 billion in assets in multi-manager hedge fund firm Highbridge Capital Management, owned by the fund arm of JPMorgan .

The news follows the decision in December by billionaire Michael Platt to take his hedge fund BlueCrest Capital Management, which currently has the investment mandate, private.

AllBlue said the money would be invested in the Highbridge Multi-Strategy Fund (HMSF), which invests in 12 strategies across a range of asset classes including equities and credit, among others.

Since inception, HMSF has returned 10.76 percent a year net of fees, AllBlue said. (Reporting by Simon Jessop; editing by Adrian Croft)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.