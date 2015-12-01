Hedge fund firm BlueCrest Capital Management to go private

LONDON, Dec 1 (Reuters) - BlueCrest Capital Management, the $8 billion hedge fund firm founded by billionare Michael Platt, said on Tuesday it would return all outside capital to investors and run the firm as a private partnership.

The decision to go private was driven by increasing pressure on fees from cost-conscious investors and rising costs.

After external clients have been given their cash back, the fund firm would still be left with several billion dollars in assets, a company spokesman said, without giving specific details. (Reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by Steve Slater)