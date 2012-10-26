FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brevan Howard hedge fund hires Credit Suisse traders - report
Sections
Featured
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
Technology
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 26, 2012 / 11:46 PM / in 5 years

Brevan Howard hedge fund hires Credit Suisse traders - report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Hedge fund Brevan Howard Asset Management hired Credit Suisse Group AG’s Don Carson and Hirak Biswas, Bloomberg news reported on Friday, citing two people with knowledge of the matter.

Carson ran Credit Suisse’s U.S. dollar swaps desk, according to the Bloomberg report. Biswas joined Credit Suisse in 2010 as a director in U.S. government trading, the report said, citing a bank memo.

Both Carson and Biswas left Credit Suisse’s New York office in the past two weeks. Carson will join Brevan Howard’s New York office and Biswas will move to the hedge fund firm’s office in Geneva, according to the Bloomberg report.

Brevan Howard is one of Europe’s biggest and best-known hedge funds.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.