Brevan Howard to shut $600 mln commodities fund - source

LONDON, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Brevan Howard, one of the world’s biggest hedge fund managers, is shutting its commodities fund, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday, following losses after a rout in the commodities market this year.

The 19-commodity Thomson Reuters/Core Commodity CRB Index has fallen 9.2 percent this year, its biggest decline since 2008.

Most of that has been driven by excess supply and weaker growth in China, a major purchaser of products such as soybeans, iron ore and copper. China is heading towards its slowest expansion in growth this year for 24 years.

The Brevan Howard Commodities Strategies Fund, which had $610 million in assets in September and is managed by Stephane Nicolas, had lost 4.25 percent through the end of October, according to the fund performance data obtained by Reuters.

The fund, the second to be closed by Brevan Howard after it shut its emerging markets hedge fund this year, comes at a tough time for the firm. Its main $25.5 billion macro fund, which has never seen a down year, lost 1.6 percent through October.

An e-mail to a Brevan Howard spokesman remained unanswered.

The Wall Street Journal reported the news earlier. (Reporting by Nishant Kumar; editing by Carmel Crimmins and Susan Thomas)