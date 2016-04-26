FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brevan Howard investors to pull $1.4 bln out of main fund - Bloomberg
April 26, 2016 / 5:25 PM / a year ago

Brevan Howard investors to pull $1.4 bln out of main fund - Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 26 (Reuters) - Investors in Brevan Howard Asset Management have asked to pull about $1.4 billion from the firm’s main hedge fund after successive annual declines followed by losses during the first quarter, according to Bloomberg News, citing two people with knowledge of the matter.

The Brevan Howard Master Fund, which bets on macroeconomic trends to invest across asset classes, will have to meet the redemption requests by the end of June, according to Bloomberg, citing the people who asked not to be identified because the information is private.

A spokesman for Brevan Howard declined to comment on the redemptions.

The Master Fund managed $17.6 billion at the end of March, down from about $27 billion two years ago, according to a company website. The firm’s billionaire co-founder Alan Howard said in January that there will be “exceptional opportunities” to make money this year.

The fund closed the first quarter down 0.97 percent after losing 2 percent in March. It dropped almost 2 percent in 2015 and 0.8 percent in 2014, Bloomberg said.

Investors disappointed by hedge funds’ performance during recent market turmoil pulled the most money last quarter since the tail-end of the financial crisis, according to Hedge Fund Research Inc. Money managers betting on macro economic trends suffered $7.3 billion in outflows.

Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Tom Brown

