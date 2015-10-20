FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bridgewater's $70 bln 'All Weather Fund' down 6 pct in 2015 - sources
October 20, 2015 / 7:25 PM / 2 years ago

Bridgewater's $70 bln 'All Weather Fund' down 6 pct in 2015 - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 20 (Reuters) - The $70 billion Bridgewater All Weather Fund, managed by hedge fund titan Ray Dalio, was down 1.9 percent in September and is down 6 percent through the first nine months of the year, said three people familiar with the fund’s performance on Tuesday.

The All Weather Fund is one of two big portfolios managed by Bridgewater Associates and uses a so-called “risk parity” strategy that is supposed to make money for investors if bonds or stocks sell off, though not simultaneously. (Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

