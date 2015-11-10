FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bridgewater's $70 bln 'All Weather Fund' up 4.1 pct in October -sources
November 10, 2015 / 2:42 PM / 2 years ago

Bridgewater's $70 bln 'All Weather Fund' up 4.1 pct in October -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 10 (Reuters) - The $70 billion Bridgewater All Weather Fund, managed by hedge fund titan Ray Dalio, was up 4.1 percent in October and is down 3.4 percent through the first 10 months of the year, said two people familiar with the fund’s performance on Tuesday.

The All Weather Fund is one of two big portfolios managed by Bridgewater Associates and uses a so-called “risk parity” strategy that is supposed to make money for investors if bonds or stocks sell off, though not simultaneously. (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan)

