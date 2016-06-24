Brexit shows risk of other EU departures, worse turmoil -Bridgewater

NEW YORK, June 24 (Reuters) - Future referendums on leaving the European Union could cause even greater turmoil than the volatility around Britain's exit, according to Bridgewater Associates.

"If the UK leaving the EU caused a 10 percent swing, what would a set of political events that raised questions about the future functioning of the ECB cause?" Bridgewater, the largest hedge fund manager in the world, wrote in a note to clients on Friday. (Reporting by Lawrence Delevingne; Editing by Bernadette Baum)