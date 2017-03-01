FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Management shake-up at Bridgewater as Dalio drops co-CEO role
#Market News
March 1, 2017 / 4:01 PM / 6 months ago

Management shake-up at Bridgewater as Dalio drops co-CEO role

Lawrence Delevingne

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 1 (Reuters) - The world's largest hedge fund manager, Bridgewater Associates, is once again changing its leadership structure, according to a note posted on LinkedIn Wednesday.

Billionaire firm founder Ray Dalio will no longer serve as co-chief executive officer of the Westport, Connecticut-based firm, but will remain co-chief investment officer and co-chairman.

The move comes as Jon Rubinstein, a former technology executive who was hired as co-CEO in May, plans to leave the firm but will remain an advisor.

David McCormick, already Bridgewater's president, will join Eileen Murray as co-CEO. (Reporting by Lawrence Delevingne; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

