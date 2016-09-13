FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bridgewater's Dalio says U.S. economy too fragile for Fed to raise rates
September 13, 2016 / 2:32 PM / a year ago

Bridgewater's Dalio says U.S. economy too fragile for Fed to raise rates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Ray Dalio of Bridgewater Associates, one of the world's biggest and most closely-watched hedge fund investors, said Tuesday that the economic environment is too fragile for the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates later this month.

"The risks are so much more on the downside," Dalio, chairman and co-chief investment officer of Bridgewater, said at the CNBC Institutional Investor Delivering Alpha Conference.

Dalio disagreed with J.P. Morgan chief executive Jamie Dimon, who said recently that the Fed should raise rates sooner rather than later.

"That's wrong," Dalio responded. (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan, Editing by Franklin Paul)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
