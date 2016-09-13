(Fixes dropped "it's" in paragraph 9; letter in word "works,"
By Lawrence Delevingne
NEW YORK, Sept 13 The economic environment is
too fragile for the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates this
month, Ray Dalio of Bridgewater Associates, one of the world's
largest and most closely watched hedge fund investors, said on
Tuesday.
"The risks are so much more on the downside," Dalio,
chairman and co-chief investment officer of the $150 billion
Bridgewater, told the CNBC Institutional Investor Delivering
Alpha Conference in New York.
Dalio disagreed with J.P. Morgan Chief Executive Jamie
Dimon, who said recently the U.S. central bank should raise
rates sooner rather than later.
"That's wrong," Dalio said.
Dalio, speaking alongside former Secretary of the Treasury
Timothy Geithner, acknowledged that the Fed, like other central
banks, has little room to maneuver in future recessions given
interest rates that are already near zero.
"If you have a downturn and you don't have that power -
we've never been in a world that's been like this," Dalio said.
Dalio said a realistic economic growth rate in the United
States would be about 1.5 to 2 percent.
On China, Dalio praised what he called highly capable
leaders that would be able to manage through the restructuring
of its debt, economy and capital markets.
"I'm not saying it's not challenging but the idea that it's
going to blow up ... is a very exaggerated notion," Dalio said.
Dalio also weighed in on the U.S. presidential election,
saying the current populism of the race scared him because of
its extremism in the face of complicated issues.
"Calm down and make sure you understand how the economic
machine works," he said when asked what he would tell Republican
nominee Donald Trump over a hypothetical Thanksgiving dinner.
"Be open-minded."
Bridgewater's flagship hedge fund, Pure Alpha, is down about
9 percent this year through Sept. 9, according to a person
familiar with the situation.
But Bridgewater has attracted $22.5 billion in net new
client money since 2015, according to the same person. The
figures were first reported by the Financial Times and
Bloomberg.
