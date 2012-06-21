SAC Capital's Cohen questioned by SEC investigators

BOSTON/NEW YORK, June 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. government is again shining the spotlight on hedge fund titan Steven A. Cohen amid a high-profile campaign to root out improper trading on Wall Street.

Cohen, whose $14 billion SAC Capital ranks as one of the world’s biggest and most successful hedge funds, was recently deposed by investigators from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, according to two people with knowledge of the matter who said they were not permitted to speak about it publicly.

Bloomberg first reported news of the SEC’s questioning.

Spokesmen for the SEC and SAC declined to comment.

Neither Cohen nor his Stamford, Connecticut-based fund have been accused of wrongdoing.

The renewed scrutiny on Cohen underscores once again that SAC Capital remains a major focal point for the U.S. government at a time prosecutors have already secured five dozen convictions and guilty pleas from hedge fund traders and industry executives who illegally passed tips.

Only a few months ago federal agents arrested Jon Horvath who works as a technology analyst at SAC’s Sigma Capital Management division. They charged that Horvath engaged in insider trading. Horvath is still employed by SAC and the hedge fund is paying his legal bills, two people familiar with the matter said.

The government appears eager to make big cases against some of the industry’s most powerful players, which have consequently led many hedge funds and other groups to spend millions on high-priced lawyers.

Analysts say it is not uncommon for hedge funds to pay the legal fees of such employees, in part because they want to be in the room when critical discussions occur about possible wrongdoing.

Reuters has previously reported that federal prosecutors and regulators have been investigating allegations of improper trader at SAC Capital since at least 2007.

The timing of the SEC’s deposition also comes after government investigators requested documents from a separate civil lawsuit where Cohen spoke about insider trading.

The 56-year old trader tends to stay mum about controversial topics in public, and his deposition might have given the government a rare glimpse into his thinking and trading.

Rules governing insider trading are “very vague,” Cohen told lawyers for Canadian insurer Fairfax Financial in early 2011. At that time, Cohen also said that he often relies on his fund’s lawyer to determine whether something is considered to be inside information, according to portions of the deposition reviewed by Reuters..

Fairfax charged that hedge funds, including SAC, participated in a short-conspiracy and spread negative news to push the company’s share price down. SAC won a motion to be dismissed from the lawsuit.