NEW YORK, July 5 Short seller Marc Cohodes, who has famously bet against the shares of six Canadian-based companies including Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc and Home Capital Group Inc, said on Wednesday that he is targeting yet another Canadian firm - Exchange Income Corp.

Cohodes told Reuters that Exchange Income - a Winnipeg-based company focused on opportunities in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing - does not generate enough cash to pay the juicy dividend it provides investors.

At about C$33 per share, Exchange Income commands a market capitalization of $1 billion.

Cohodes, who worked at a short-selling hedge fund but now raises chickens in California and invests his own money, has targeted Valeant, Intertain Group Ltd, Concordia International Corp, Home Capital, Equitable Group Inc and Badger Daylighting Ltd.

Cohodes told Reuters last month that he is keeping his short position on the Canadian lender Home Capital despite a capital infusion from Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc . (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Denny Thomas and Bernard Orr)