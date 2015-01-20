FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hedge fund COMAC returning external capital after 8 pct hit on Swiss franc-sources
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 20, 2015 / 7:40 PM / 3 years ago

Hedge fund COMAC returning external capital after 8 pct hit on Swiss franc-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 20 (Reuters) - London-based hedge fund COMAC Capital is returning external capital to investors after suffering losses mainly caused by last week’s surprise jump in the value of the Swiss franc, two sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

COMAC Global Macro Fund Ltd, managed $1.2 billion, as at the end of last month, according to an investor newsletter seen by Reuters. However, it lost 8 percent last week, according to the sources.

A spokesman for COMAC declined to comment. (Reporting by Nishant Kumar; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.