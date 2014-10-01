FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Bridgewater's Dalio says monetary policy only potential U.S. problem - CNBC
Sections
Featured
Mutual fund managers try new bet: themselves
Exchange-traded funds
Mutual fund managers try new bet: themselves
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
October 1, 2014 / 2:00 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Bridgewater's Dalio says monetary policy only potential U.S. problem - CNBC

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds additional Dalio comments, details on Fed policy)

NEW YORK, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Ray Dalio, president and founder of giant hedge fund firm Bridgewater Associates LP, said Wednesday that overly tight monetary policy was the only potential problem for the U.S. economy.

“I see no real reason for a problem in the United States now other than too tight a monetary policy,” Dalio told television network CNBC. He said he did not see monetary policy becoming too tight, however.

Dalio cited the strength of U.S. companies and said there was “plenty of liquidity in the system.”

He said he supported Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen’s stance on monetary policy. The Fed renewed its pledge to keep interest rates near zero for a “considerable time” on Sept. 17, but also indicated it could raise borrowing costs faster than expected when it starts moving.

Dalio also cited the importance of inflation as a guidepost for monetary policy. A number of top Fed officials are watching inflation before embarking on a gradual course of rate increases.

“If I was running monetary policy, I would wait to see for the whites of the eyes of inflation,” he said.

Bridgewater oversees roughly $160 billion in assets.

Reporting by Sam Forgione, Editing by Franklin Paul

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.