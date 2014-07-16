Icahn and Ackman, foes on Herbalife, make up at CNBC conference

NEW YORK, July 16 (Reuters) - Billionaire investors Carl Icahn and William Ackman made up publicly on stage at the CNBC Institutional Investor Delivering Alpha Conference on Wednesday with each man praising the other.

The investors are at opposite sides of a bet on Herbalife with Icahn, the biggest shareholder, saying that he has not sold a single share of the company. Ackman, who is betting Herbalife’s stock will fall, praised Icahn for standing his ground and speaking up.

The men embraced on stage and say they bond over shareholder activism. (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Chris Reese)