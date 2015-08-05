Hedge fund Discovery Capital up 5.9 pct in July-source

BOSTON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Robert Citrone’s Discovery Capital Management, a global macro fund that makes big bets on currencies, interest rates and stocks, gained 5.88 percent in July, putting the fund back into the black with a 1.22 percent gain for the year, an investor said.

Many hedge funds are still compiling July numbers but early reports show that so-called global macro funds delivered better returns in July when the dollar gained. Many had been wrong-footed in currency trades in April and June.