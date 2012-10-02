FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Einhorn makes case for Cigna, saying it is his favorite HMO
October 2, 2012 / 3:20 PM / 5 years ago

Einhorn makes case for Cigna, saying it is his favorite HMO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Hedge fund manager David Einhorn listed Cigna Corp as one of his best ideas, calling the company his “favorite HMO.”

At an investing conference, where he was one of the biggest draws, Einhorn said the company has the potential for big rewards at a time when health care will play a growing role in the economy. He said that the effects of implementing President Obama’s health care plan should be minimal on Cigna.

He said he likes the company because its success is not tied to macroeconomic events such as solving Greece’s debt crisis.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
