NEW YORK, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Hedge fund manager David Einhorn on Tuesday made a case for once-ailing U.S. carmaker General Motors Co, saying the company is much healthier now and could beat growth forecasts.

Speaking at the Value Investing Congress, Einhorn raced through dozens of slides ticking off how the carmaker is getting its product refreshments “right.” He also said that demand for GM cars is picking up.