FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Einhorn's Greenlight makes bet on Consol, adds to "bubble basket" shorts
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
November 5, 2014 / 5:21 PM / 3 years ago

Einhorn's Greenlight makes bet on Consol, adds to "bubble basket" shorts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOSTON, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Hedge fund manager David Einhorn’s Greenlight Capital made new bets on Consol Energy Inc. and EMC Corp. during the third quarter and exited short positions in Keurig Green Mountain Coffee and Lululemon , the fund said in a quarterly letter.

The closely watched manager also said he added more exposure to the firm’s so-called “Bubble Basket” shorts but said bets against U.S. Steel and Mallinckrodt hurt the fund during the third quarter.

In its third quarter letter, seen by Reuters, the firm said that it thinks Amazon, a fast growing company that hasn’t been profitable, is one of many stocks for which explanations that they are growing too quickly to be very profitable will “ultimately prove false.” (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.