Einhorn's Greenlight Capital up 3.7 pct in H1-source

BOSTON, July 3 (Reuters) - Hedge fund manager David Einhorn told investors that his flagship Greenlight Capital LP returns were nearly flat in June and are up 3.7 percent for the year, an investor in his fund said on Tuesday.

Einhorn and Daniel Loeb, another New York-based fund manager who runs Third Point LLC, are among the most punctual managers releasing their first half numbers to investors only hours before the July Fourth holiday when U.S. markets will be closed.

Because both men rank among the industry’s best performers, their numbers are often highly anticipated as a indication of how other funds might have performed.

Loeb told investors that his biggest fund, the Third Point Offshore Fund with some $4.5 billion in assets, is up 3.9 percent for the year.

Einhorn, who rose to fame on his call against Lehman Brothers, has recently been betting against Green Mountain Coffee Roasters and he has been publicly critical of Martin Marietta Materials and Amazon.com. In June, his fund was up 0.3 percent, leaving it up 3.7 percent for the year.

The average hedge fund has gained 1.22 percent during the first six months of the year, data from research firm Hedge Fund Research show.