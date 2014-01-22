Einhorn's hedge fund adds new positions in Micron and BP -letter

BOSTON, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Hedge fund manager David Einhorn, whose Greenlight Capital ranked among last year’s best performers, said he had taken new stakes in BP Plc, Anadarko Petroleum Corp and Micron Technology Inc .

The fund returned 19.5 percent last year. Einhorn said bets on iPad and iPhone maker Apple Inc, General Motors Co , the Japanese yen and Micron had boosted returns, while Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc and U.S. Steel Corp hurt.

Einhorn detailed the moves in an investment letter obtained by Reuters.