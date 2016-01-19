FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Einhorn, after terrible 2015, takes new stake in Macy's -letter
Sections
Trump ends 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump ends 'Dreamer' program
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Autos
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
January 19, 2016 / 4:25 PM / 2 years ago

Einhorn, after terrible 2015, takes new stake in Macy's -letter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOSTON, Jan 19 (Reuters) - David Einhorn, whose Greenlight Capital hedge fund ranked among last year’s worst performers, told investors on Tuesday that he has made new bets on stocks including battered retailer Macy’s and is currently concentrating on delivering better returns.

The fund, which lost 20.2 percent last year, spent $45.69 a share for its Macy’s position, a far cheaper price than the $70 where the company was trading last year, Einhorn said in a letter sent to investors and seen by Reuters.

Einhorn wrote “it wouldn’t surprise us if a private equity firm teamed up with a REIT to buy the company and unlock the value privately.”

The fund manager also explained what contributed to this terrible 2015, where the fund lost money every quarter and bet that Netflix and Amazon, two of the best performing stocks, would fall. (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.