Einhorn's Greenlight Capital flat in March
March 31, 2016 / 11:17 PM / a year ago

Einhorn's Greenlight Capital flat in March

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOSTON, March 31 (Reuters) - Billionaire investor David Einhorn’s hedge fund Greenlight Capital ended the month of March flat, underperforming the broader stock market which posted gains.

For the year to date Greenlight Capital is up 3.3 percent and for March the performance was 0.0, a person familiar with the hedge fund’s performance data said on Thursday. For the year to date Greenlight is still performing better than the broader market where the Standard & Poor’s 500 stock index is up 0.77 percent.

A spokesman for the hedge fund declined to comment. (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Howard Goller)

