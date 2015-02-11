FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cygnus co-founder Ventosa readies utilities, energy hedge fund
#Financials
February 11, 2015 / 9:47 AM / 3 years ago

Cygnus co-founder Ventosa readies utilities, energy hedge fund

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Cygnus Asset Management’s founding partner Alvaro Ventosa said he is preparing to launch his own hedge fund later this year to bet on rising and falling stocks from utilities and the energy and infrastructure sectors.

Ventosa, who left Cygnus in 2011 and managed a similar fund for carbon and energy investment firm and adviser CF Partners until last year, is setting up Alvento Capital in London.

The firm will launch the hedge fund in June with start-up capital of up to $200 million, Ventosa told Reuters in an e-mail late on Tuesday, adding that the fund has capacity to manage $700 million.

The fund can invest globally but will initially focus on investments in Europe and Latin America. (Reporting by Nishant Kumar; editing by Carolyn Cohn)

