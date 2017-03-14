FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Activist CIAM pens fresh letter to Euro Disney board
March 14, 2017 / 9:29 AM / 5 months ago

Activist CIAM pens fresh letter to Euro Disney board

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 14 (Reuters) - Activist investor CIAM has written to the board of Euro Disney objecting to plans by Walt Disney Co to take over the company, a letter seen with Reuters showed.

"The Walt Disney Company seeks to force out the remaining minority shareholders by offering them a new public offer, under penalty of having to undergo a strong dilution later," said the letter, dated March 6.

Walt Disney Co on Feb. 10 said it was offering investors 2 euros per share for Euro Disney's remaining shares, after it increased its holding to 85.7 percent. (Reporting by Maiya Keidan; editing by Simon Jessop)

