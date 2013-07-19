FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hedge fund exits fall to six month low in July
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Science
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 19, 2013 / 8:01 PM / in 4 years

Hedge fund exits fall to six month low in July

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, July 19 (Reuters) - The number of demands to pull money out of hedge funds fell in July as investors took stock after making mid-year adjustments to portfolios the previous month.

Hedge fund administrator SS&C GlobeOp’s forward redemption indicator, a monthly snapshot of clients giving notice to withdraw their cash as a percentage of assets under administration, measured 2.71 percent in July, its lowest level since January. The indicator stood at 3.88 percent in June.

Bill Stone, chairman and chief executive officer at SS&C Technologies, said the result was consistent with historical averages for July, when investors, fresh from re-evaluating portfolios at the end of the second quarter, are usually happier to wait and see how investments perform.

Hedge funds have profited from a sharp rally in financial markets since last summer, but some investors are disappointed that many of them have failed to match equity markets.

So far this year, hedge funds have returned 3.16 percent, according to Hedge Fund Research, compared with a gain of more than 15 percent from the S&P 500.

Around 10 percent of the global hedge fund industry is covered by SS&C GlobeOp’s data.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.