Soros, Coleman among few hedge fund Facebook fans
August 14, 2012 / 10:10 PM / 5 years ago

Soros, Coleman among few hedge fund Facebook fans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 14 (Reuters) - As dozens of top hedge funds disclosed their second-quarter stock holdings on Tuesday, few reported owning shares in slouching social network Facebook Inc.

George Soros, Steve Cohen’s SAC Capital Advisors and John Thaler’s JAT Capital Management were among the few that disclosed owning Facebook stakes as of June 30.

Many more funds are rumored to be betting against Mark Zuckerberg’s creation. Funds and other large investors are not obligated to disclose short postions in their quarterly filings.

Shares of Facebook have tumbled 46 percent since the company’s initial public offering at $38 a share on May 18. The shares on Tuesday shed almost 6 percent to close at $20.38 after online daily deal provider Groupon posted disappointing quarterly results.

Managers may also have bought Facebook shares at the IPO in May or later but sold them before June 30.

