FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 2-Fund manager Falcone banned from insurance unit -NY officials
Sections
Featured
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
Puerto Rico
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Energy & Environment
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 7, 2013 / 5:08 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 2-Fund manager Falcone banned from insurance unit -NY officials

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

By Svea Herbst-Bayliss and Katya Wachtel

BOSTON/NEW YORK, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Hedge fund manager Philip Falcone, banned from the securities industry for five years by U.S. regulators, is also being banned for seven years from decision-making roles at Fidelity & Guaranty Life Insurance, a unit of his firm, New York officials said on Monday.

Falcone is “banned during that period from serving as an officer or director of Fidelity & Guaranty Life and its subsidiaries or any New York-licensed insurer, as well as participating in the selection of any such officers or directors,” the New York State Department of Financial Services said.

Fidelity & Guaranty Life is a unit of Harbinger Group, which is majority-owned by Falcone’s Harbinger Capital. The insurance unit is planning to sell shares to the public.

The agreement does not require him to sell any of his interest in the insurance operator, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Falcone is also forbidden from “exercising direct or indirect control over the management, policies, operations, and investment funds” of Fidelity & Guaranty Life or any other New York-licensed insurers, according to a press release from the state agency. The ban also applies to the employees of Harbinger Capital Partners.

Falcone said in a statement that he has “not been involved in the day-to-day management of F&GL or its investment decisions, and I will not be in the future.”

He added that “Harbinger Capital and I recognize the importance of the guidelines established by the New York State Department of Financial Services under this commitment, and we are committed to ensuring that the management of F&GL is consistent with those guidelines.”

Falcone admitted wrongdoing and agreed to pay an $18 million fine to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in August to settle civil fraud charges that he improperly used Harbinger hedge fund money and favored some of his investors.

The agreement was the first to require a defendant to admit wrongdoing since SEC Chairman Mary Jo White announced a much tougher policy in June that would require such admissions more often.

The SEC settlement said it “may have collateral consequences under federal or state law and the rules and regulations of self-regulatory organizations, licensing boards, and other regulatory organizations.”

Falcone rose to fame on Wall Street for betting against the subprime mortgage market in a move that saw his New York-based firm reach $26 billion in assets. However, the fund was hit by steep losses in recent years due to a failed wireless startup, LightSquared Inc.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.