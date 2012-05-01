Hedge fund charges skewed against investors-report

LONDON, May 1 (Reuters) - An investor advisory group on Tuesday levelled fresh criticism at the high fees imposed by hedge funds and urged them to cut their take of gains on the assets they manage.

The latest attack on an industry known for its high charges and billionaire managers coincided with more poor returns from the flagship fund of hedge fund manager Man Group.

According to this year’s Sunday Times Rich List, the top 10 hedge fund managers added 972 million pounds to their fortunes last year, despite a poor year for the industry in general with the average fund down more than 5 percent - the second year in four that funds have finished in the red.

Earlier this year a new book ‘The Hedge Fund Mirage’ by fund manager Simon Lack claimed managers themselves had pocketed 84 percent of returns delivered by funds from 1998-2010.

This prompted a swift rebuttal from the industry, which has long sought to defend fees that have turned many managers into multi-millionaries.

Research commissioned by KPMG and hedge fund industry body the Alternative Investment Management Association said investors’ share of annual profits between 1994 and 2011 was 71.9 percent.

Towers Watson, a consultancy which advises institutional investors, said hedge funds should keep only around a third of outperformance, rather than taking a cut of all returns even if they fail to beat the market

Most funds in the $2 trillion global industry typically operate the “2 and 20” model, whereby investors pay managers a 2 percent annual management fee and then 20 percent of any gains they generate - whether or not they beat the market.

This model has skewed the reward in favour of managers, who in some cases claim more than half of their fund’s outperformance while leaving investors holding the risks, Towers Watson said.

“Hedge fund managers should be compensated for their skill and not for delivering market returns,” said Damien Loveday, global head of hedge fund research at Towers Watson.

“We believe skilled managers should be rewarded and we do not believe that ‘cheaper is better’. However, hedge funds terms should be structured to allow for a more reasonable alpha split between the manager and end investor than has previously been the case.”

So-called “alpha” is the performance generated above that of the market - for example, the returns a UK equity manager produces above those of the FTSE 100 index.

PRESSURE ON FEES

Pressure on fees has grown since the 2008 crisis as more and more institutional money - much of which is invested in large chunks and locked away for years - has flowed into the industry.

Last month the Axiom UCITS Alternative Investable Index Fund, which invests in an index of EU-regulated hedge funds, said it has dropped its 1 percent management fee and replaced it with a 10 percent performance fee in a bid to win back hedge fund investors driven away by the financial crisis.

Towers Watson, which also criticises some funds for their limited transparency, believes management charges should be aligned with the operating costs of the firm, rather than the 2 percent commonly applied to assets under management.

“Managers share profits, but there is often no mechanism for them to share losses so there is an incentive to take excessive risk rather than targeting high long-term returns,” Loveday said.

“Structures that contain hurdles, high watermarks and those that defer fees with the ability to claw back in the event of subsequent drawdowns are therefore preferable.”