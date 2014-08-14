Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway buys stake in Charter Communications

NEW YORK, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc reported a $366 million stake in cable TV operator Charter Communications Inc in the second quarter, according to a regulatory filing made public on Thursday.

Shares of Charter rose more than 2 percent in very light volume after the closing bell following the disclosure, which came in a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing that detailed Berkshire equity investments as of June 30.

Charter declined to comment.

Shares of companies often rise after Berkshire reveals stakes because some investors consider it a vote of confidence by Buffett and try to copy him.

The regulatory filing did not state whether the Charter Communications investment was made by Buffett himself, or by one or both of his portfolio managers, Todd Combs and Ted Weschler.

Buffett, who is chairman and chief executive, has said he generally makes Berkshire’s larger investments, while other investments are often made by Combs or Weschler, who have smaller sums to invest.

Berkshire, with holdings ranging from ice cream to insurance, also increased its holding of retailer Wal-Mart by 1.3 percent to 58.8 million shares.

U.S. regulators require large investors to disclose their stock holdings every quarter, and the disclosures can offer a window on their strategies for buying and selling stocks.

Berkshire also added to stakes in other companies, including IBM and Suncor Energy, among others.

According to the filing, Berkshire Hathaway reduced its stake in several companies, among them DirecTV. (Reporting by Luciana Lopez and Jonathan Stempel; additional reporting by Bangalore newsroom; Editing by Dan Grebler)