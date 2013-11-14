FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Paulson & Co's gold ETF stake unchanged in Q3
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 14, 2013 / 9:55 PM / 4 years ago

Paulson & Co's gold ETF stake unchanged in Q3

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Paulson & Co held onto its stake in SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s biggest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, in the third quarter, after the prominent hedge fund more than halved its stake in the second quarter when bullion prices plummeted.

The New York-based firm, led by longtime gold bull John Paulson, owned 10.2 million shares in the ETF on Sept. 30, unchanged from its holdings on June 30, a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission showed on Thursday.

In its second-quarter filings, Paulson sharply cut its stake to 10.2 million shares from 21.8 million shares, marking the first time the firm cut its gold ETF stake since the fourth quarter of 2011.

Paulson shot to fame in 2007 with a prescient bet against subprime mortgages and repeated his success in 2009 with a bet on gold.

Investors pay close attention to the quarterly filings by Paulson and other notable hedge fund managers because they provide insight into whether the so-called “smart money” has lost faith in gold as a hedge against inflation and economic uncertainty.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.