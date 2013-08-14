FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Paulson & Co cuts gold holdings in second quarter
August 14, 2013

Paulson & Co cuts gold holdings in second quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Paulson & Co more than halved its stake in the world’s biggest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold Trust, in the second quarter as bullion prices fell.

The prominent U.S. hedge fund, led by long-time gold bull John Paulson, owned 10.2 million shares in the ETF on June 30, compared to 21.8 million shares on March 31, a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission showed on Wednesday.

The price of gold fell 23 percent during the second quarter, highlighted by a record two-day $225 drop on April 12 and April 15, as a better overall global economic outlook hit gold’s appeal as a hedge.

