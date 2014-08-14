FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Icahn reports 6.6 pct stake in Gannett Co. -filing
August 14, 2014 / 11:05 PM / 3 years ago

Icahn reports 6.6 pct stake in Gannett Co. -filing

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details on filing, Gannett’s planned split)

NEW YORK, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Activist investor Carl Icahn reported a 6.6 percent stake in Gannett Co on Thursday, saying his firm took the stake on the view that splitting the media company into separate print and broadcast firms could create value, a regulatory filing showed Thursday.

Icahn, a billionaire investor who is known for taking large stakes in companies and pushing for management change, said in the filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that the company’s shares were “undervalued.”

Icahn, who reported the stake as of August 4, also said in the filing that his firm intended to speak with Gannett’s management and board of directors about subjects such as the company’s planned split and corporate governance.

Gannett said on August 5 that it would spin off its print operations, including USA Today, becoming the latest media company to separate slower-growing publishing assets from TV and digital properties.

Icahn was not immediately available to comment.

Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Dan Grebler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
