a year ago
Investors pull $20.7 billion out of hedge funds in June -eVestment
#Funds News
July 26, 2016 / 2:36 PM / a year ago

Investors pull $20.7 billion out of hedge funds in June -eVestment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOSTON, July 26 (Reuters) - Investors pulled a net $20.7 billion from hedge funds last month, the biggest redemptions for the month of June since research firm eVestment began tracking monthly flows in 2009.

Stock-focused funds were hit hardest, while commodity- oriented funds managed to pull in money, adding $1.2 billion, the research firm said in a report released on Tuesday.

Hedge fund investors have pulled nearly $28 billion in assets this year, shrinking the industry to $2.9 trillion, the report said. (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Dan Grebler)

