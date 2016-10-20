FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Investors pull $28 billion from hedge funds in Q3 -HFR
#Funds News
October 20, 2016 / 2:45 PM / in a year

Investors pull $28 billion from hedge funds in Q3 -HFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOSTON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Investors pulled $28 billion out of hedge funds during the third quarter, the largest amount of quarterly redemptions since the end of the financial crisis, research firm Hedge Fund Research reported on Thursday.

In the first nine months of the year investors instructed hedge funds to return $51.5 billion, putting the $2.9 trillion industry on course for its first annual outflows since 2009. Third-quarter redemptions more than tripled from the second quarter, when investors withdrew $8.2 billion. (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Dan Grebler)

