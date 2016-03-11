REFILE-Investors add to hedge fund bets amid market volatility - SS&C

(Refiled to remove extraneous text from headline)

LONDON, March 10 (Reuters) - Investors pumped more money into hedge funds in March in seeking to shelter from the continued market volatility, data from hedge fund administrator SS&C GlobeOp showed.

The SS&C GlobeOp Capital Movement Index, which calculates monthly hedge fund subscriptions minus redemptions at the start of each month, rose 0.82 percent in March, it said in a statement, after a gain of 0.59 percent in February.

“The March data continued the trend of recent months in which inflows have held fairly steady while outflows have run below year-ago levels,” said Bill Stone, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, SS&C Technologies.

Flows into and out of hedge funds normally occur at the start of the month or quarter.

“During this time markets experienced significant volatility, including several sharp downturns,” Stone added.

The MSCI World Index has bounced strongly so far this month but still remains down 3.6 percent in the year to date, reflecting persistent concerns around global economic growth. (Reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by Greg Mahlich)