FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fortress macro fund co-CIO Jeff Feig leaving firm-sources
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
July 6, 2015 / 4:25 PM / 2 years ago

Fortress macro fund co-CIO Jeff Feig leaving firm-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOSTON, July 6 (Reuters) - Hedge fund Fortress Investment Group LLC is reshuffling the senior ranks of its macro fund with Michael Novogratz becoming the sole chief investment officer and co-CIO Jeff Feig leaving the company, three sources with knowledge of the changes said.

This marks the second time in roughly six months that the $70 billion fund company is making changes at its macro fund, which started the year off with heavy losses after being wrong-footed on its Swiss franc trade. (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss and Nishant Kumar; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.